Arvind Fashions, Gap Inc terminate franchise business in India

-
ALSO READ
Arvind Fashions gains after Flipkart invests 260 cr in Arvind Youth Brands
Punjab National Bank leads losers in 'A' group
Arvind Fashions to transfer 'Flying Machine' brand to Arvind Youth Brands
Arvind Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Arvind Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Arvind Lifestyle Brands, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arvind Fashions (AFL) and Gap Inc., have decided to mutually terminate their franchise business relationship in India.
Due to circumstances post the Covid-19 pandemic, both companies agreed that a mutual termination was in best interest. Both the companies will work out modalities regarding transition of the Gap business.
Arvind Lifestyle Brands has appointed an investment bank to find a buyer for the Gap business, which delivered revenues of Rs 182 crore (4.7% of AFL's consolidated turnover) with a PBT loss of Rs 34 crore in FY2020.
On a standalone basis, Arvind Fashions reported net loss of Rs 17.71 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 0.79 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales tanked 82.7% to Rs 29.65 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Arvind Fashions is India's leading casual and denim player, a lifestyle powerhouse with a strong portfolio of fashion brands catering to consumers across sub-categories and price points.
Shares of Arvind Fashions were down 0.56% to Rs 123.95. The scrip has jumped 12.12% from its 52-week low of Rs 110.55 hit on 20 May 2020.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 38.005. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was below its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 135.56 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 218.26.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU