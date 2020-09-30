Volumes spurt at Blue Star Ltd counter

Blue Star Ltd notched up volume of 89752 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 13.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6620 shares

Adani Green Energy Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 September 2020.

Blue Star Ltd notched up volume of 89752 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 13.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6620 shares. The stock rose 0.17% to Rs.647.90. Volumes stood at 3440 shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd notched up volume of 6.97 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.30% to Rs.744.90. Volumes stood at 95331 shares in the last session.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd registered volume of 90489 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20708 shares. The stock rose 4.92% to Rs.4,010.00. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Infosys Ltd saw volume of 15.13 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.68% to Rs.1,017.10. Volumes stood at 2.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 9.02 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.15 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.92% to Rs.367.20. Volumes stood at 2.6 lakh shares in the last session.

