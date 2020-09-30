Axis Bank slips over 4% in two days

Axis Bank fell 1.46% to Rs 420.50, extending decline for second day in a row.

The scrip has lost 4.3% in two sessions while the S&P BSE Sensex and the S&P BSE Bankex shed 0.1% and 2.3%, respectively.

Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India. As on 30 June 2020, it had a network of 4,528 domestic branches and extension counters situated in 2,559 centres spread across the country.

The bank's net profit dropped 18.82% to Rs 1,112.17 crore while total income remained almost flat at Rs 19,125.57 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

