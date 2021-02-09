BASF India jumps after turnaround Q3 results

BASF India jumped 3.89% to Rs 1700.55 after the specialty chemical maker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 115.15 crore in Q3 FY21 as against net loss of Rs 32.38 crore in Q3 FY20.

Net sales for Q3 FY21 grew 24.4% to Rs 2,506.54 crore as against Rs 2,014.38 crore in Q3 FY20. The result was announced during market hours today, 9 February 2021.

The company recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 196.57 crore in Q3 FY21 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 38.92 crore in Q3 FY20. The company posted a tax expense of Rs 81.42 crore in Q3 FY21 as against tax credit of Rs 6.54 crore in the same period last year

BASF India is engaged in providing chemicals, plastics, performance products and crop protection products.

