Darshan Orna Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shyam Telecom Ltd, Rossell India Ltd, Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd and CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 February 2021.

Darshan Orna Ltd crashed 9.63% to Rs 11.45 at 14:25 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 686 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19505 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Telecom Ltd tumbled 9.31% to Rs 5.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4530 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2679 shares in the past one month.

Rossell India Ltd lost 7.29% to Rs 117. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4159 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd slipped 7.04% to Rs 2.64. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10116 shares in the past one month.

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd pared 6.88% to Rs 7.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 678 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2062 shares in the past one month.

