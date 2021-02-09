Balkrishna Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, NCC Ltd and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 February 2021.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd lost 9.34% to Rs 1667.7 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43314 shares in the past one month.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd tumbled 8.59% to Rs 1156.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5762 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3275 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd crashed 6.54% to Rs 448. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39554 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41443 shares in the past one month.

NCC Ltd corrected 6.38% to Rs 93.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd pared 6.11% to Rs 2589.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11968 shares in the past one month.

