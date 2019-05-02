JUST IN
Can Fin Homes standalone net profit declines 9.36% in the March 2019 quarter
BASF India standalone net profit rises 30.73% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 1.75% to Rs 1311.18 crore

Net profit of BASF India rose 30.73% to Rs 86.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.75% to Rs 1311.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1334.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.85% to Rs 81.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 246.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 5998.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5539.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1311.181334.51 -2 5998.765539.71 8 OPM %1.067.43 -2.746.24 - PBDT-2.3683.15 PL 92.89255.85 -64 PBT-37.9046.18 PL -54.20102.46 PL NP86.2765.99 31 81.72246.50 -67

