BASF India standalone net profit rises 30.73% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 1.75% to Rs 1311.18 crore

Net profit of rose 30.73% to Rs 86.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.75% to Rs 1311.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1334.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.85% to Rs 81.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 246.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 5998.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5539.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1311.181334.515998.765539.711.067.432.746.24-2.3683.1592.89255.85-37.9046.18-54.20102.4686.2765.9981.72246.50

