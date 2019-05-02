AYM Syntex standalone net profit rises 0.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 263.78 crore

Net profit of rose 0.29% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 263.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 227.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.75% to Rs 5.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.65% to Rs 991.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 850.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

263.78227.69991.98850.417.917.887.227.5012.7110.7843.0941.412.402.325.488.443.473.465.868.00

