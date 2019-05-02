AYM Syntex standalone net profit rises 0.29% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Can Fin Homes standalone net profit declines 9.36% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 263.78 crore

Net profit of AYM Syntex rose 0.29% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 263.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 227.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.75% to Rs 5.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.65% to Rs 991.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 850.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales263.78227.69 16 991.98850.41 17 OPM %7.917.88 -7.227.50 - PBDT12.7110.78 18 43.0941.41 4 PBT2.402.32 3 5.488.44 -35 NP3.473.46 0 5.868.00 -27

First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 09:45 IST

