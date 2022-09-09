Basic materials shares edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 56.83 points or 1.01% at 5657 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Anjani Portland Cement Ltd (up 16.63%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd (up 4.09%),Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd (up 4.04%),Fineotex Chemical Ltd (up 3.42%),Shree Cement Ltd (up 3.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were KIOCL Ltd (up 2.59%), Solar Industries India Ltd (up 2.59%), Valiant Organics Ltd (up 2.54%), Clean Science & Technology Ltd (up 2.46%), and Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (up 2.4%).

On the other hand, Rain Industries Ltd (down 4.44%), DIC India Ltd (down 2%), and Emami Paper Mills Ltd (down 1.31%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 278.63 or 0.47% at 59966.85.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.5 points or 0.54% at 17894.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 199.52 points or 0.68% at 29674.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 73.75 points or 0.81% at 9172.07.

On BSE,2014 shares were trading in green, 936 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)