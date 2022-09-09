Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 230.66 points or 1.21% at 19270.45 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 2.25%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.88%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.7%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.63%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.43%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.23%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.99%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.35%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.47%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 278.63 or 0.47% at 59966.85.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.5 points or 0.54% at 17894.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 199.52 points or 0.68% at 29674.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 73.75 points or 0.81% at 9172.07.

On BSE,2014 shares were trading in green, 936 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

