FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 76.92 points or 0.48% at 15956.05 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 4.26%), Parag Milk Foods Ltd (up 3.92%),G M Breweries Ltd (up 3.88%),Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 3.63%),Globus Spirits Ltd (up 2.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 2.89%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 2.36%), Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (up 2.16%), GRM Overseas Ltd (up 2.15%), and KRBL Ltd (up 2.09%).

On the other hand, Eveready Industries India Ltd (down 1.52%), IFB Agro Industries Ltd (down 1.47%), and Varun Beverages Ltd (down 0.54%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 290.41 or 0.49% at 58906.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 76.45 points or 0.43% at 17579.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 59.59 points or 0.2% at 29146.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.33 points or 0.04% at 9024.61.

On BSE,1749 shares were trading in green, 1131 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

