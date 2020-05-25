Bata India consolidated net profit declines 56.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.77% to Rs 620.57 crore

Net profit of Bata India declined 56.68% to Rs 38.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 88.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.77% to Rs 620.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 680.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.01% to Rs 328.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 328.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 3056.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2931.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

