Bata India consolidated net profit declines 56.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.77% to Rs 620.57 croreNet profit of Bata India declined 56.68% to Rs 38.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 88.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.77% to Rs 620.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 680.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.01% to Rs 328.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 328.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 3056.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2931.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales620.57680.24 -9 3056.112931.10 4 OPM %22.5113.97 -27.2316.28 - PBDT129.63122.27 6 783.03541.73 45 PBT58.19105.64 -45 487.24477.69 2 NP38.4188.67 -57 328.95328.99 0
