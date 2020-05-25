Astral Poly Technik standalone net profit declines 16.20% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.50% to Rs 505.70 croreNet profit of Astral Poly Technik declined 16.20% to Rs 39.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.50% to Rs 505.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 605.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.01% to Rs 200.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 141.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.63% to Rs 2042.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1915.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales505.70605.60 -16 2042.801915.70 7 OPM %19.1415.65 -18.1015.86 - PBDT79.8093.40 -15 346.90287.30 21 PBT55.6074.80 -26 257.00220.20 17 NP39.3046.90 -16 200.80141.40 42
