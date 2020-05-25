Astral Poly Technik standalone net profit declines 16.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.50% to Rs 505.70 crore

Net profit of Astral Poly Technik declined 16.20% to Rs 39.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.50% to Rs 505.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 605.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.01% to Rs 200.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 141.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.63% to Rs 2042.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1915.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

505.70605.602042.801915.7019.1415.6518.1015.8679.8093.40346.90287.3055.6074.80257.00220.2039.3046.90200.80141.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)