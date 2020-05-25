Megri Soft consolidated net profit declines 23.08% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.71% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net profit of Megri Soft declined 23.08% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.71% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.50% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.16% to Rs 2.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.590.702.212.4613.5609.9510.570.150.190.560.680.130.160.490.550.100.130.370.40

