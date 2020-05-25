Megri Soft consolidated net profit declines 23.08% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.71% to Rs 0.59 croreNet profit of Megri Soft declined 23.08% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.71% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.50% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.16% to Rs 2.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.590.70 -16 2.212.46 -10 OPM %13.560 -9.9510.57 - PBDT0.150.19 -21 0.560.68 -18 PBT0.130.16 -19 0.490.55 -11 NP0.100.13 -23 0.370.40 -8
