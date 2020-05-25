Hil consolidated net profit declines 12.49% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.20% to Rs 645.18 crore

Net profit of Hil declined 12.49% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.20% to Rs 645.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 666.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.51% to Rs 105.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.80% to Rs 2554.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2168.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

645.18666.502554.912168.798.739.299.2911.2453.6759.46230.97251.5528.3437.42133.90184.0423.7627.15105.96101.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)