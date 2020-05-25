Hil consolidated net profit declines 12.49% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.20% to Rs 645.18 croreNet profit of Hil declined 12.49% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.20% to Rs 645.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 666.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.51% to Rs 105.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.80% to Rs 2554.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2168.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales645.18666.50 -3 2554.912168.79 18 OPM %8.739.29 -9.2911.24 - PBDT53.6759.46 -10 230.97251.55 -8 PBT28.3437.42 -24 133.90184.04 -27 NP23.7627.15 -12 105.96101.39 5
