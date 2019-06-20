Battery operated vehicles to be exempted from paying registration fees

Draft has been issued for receiving comments and suggestions from stakeholders

In order to give a boost to Battery-Operated or Electric Vehicles in the country, the has initiated steps for providing for differential registration fees under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989.

For this, the Ministry has issued a draft notification dated 18 June 2019 vide Gsr 430 (E), to amend Rule 81 of CMVR. The amendment proposes to exempt Battery Operated Vehicles from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of registration certificate and assignment of new registration mark. This means that Electric Vehicles would be exempted from such registration charges.

The draft has been issued for receiving comments and suggestions from stakeholders.

