India's GDP Estimation Methodology At Par With Global Standing Says Economic Advisory Council

The to the today released a detailed note titled 'GDP estimation in India- Perspectives and Facts'. The note provides a clear rationale for India's switch to an improved GDP estimation methodology in January 2015. The new methodology that uses 2011-12 as the base year includes two major improvements, a) Incorporation of MCA21 database, and b) Incorporation of the Recommendations of System of (SNA), 2008. This change was in line with other countries that have changed their methodologies in line with SNA 2008 and revised their respective GDP figures. On an average, real GDP estimates saw an increase of 0.7% among countries.

The note also provides a point-to-point rebuttal to a recently published paper titled 'India's GDP Mis-estimation: Likelihood, Magnitudes, Mechanisms, and Implications' by The primary contributors to the note, namely Bibek Debroy, Rathin Roy, Surjit Bhalla, and reject Subramanian'smethodology, arguments and conclusions on the basis of academic merit and grasp of Indian realities. The note provides detailed evidence that indicates that Subramanian has cherry-picked a few indicators and performed a rather unconvincing regression analysis to prove his hypothesis that India's GDP was over-estimated post 2011-12.

The note concludes with the point that India's GDP estimation methodology is by no means a perfect exercise and the is working on multiple aspects to improve the accuracy of economic data. However, the direction and pace of improvement is commendable and as of today India's GDP estimation methodology is at par with its global standing as a responsible, transparent and well-managed economy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)