BCPL Railway Infra climbs on securing LoA from Railway Vikas Nigam

BCPL Railway Infrastructure spurted 2.50% to Rs 81.85 after the company received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Railway Vikas Nigam (RVNL).

The LOA has been received for deployment of 25 KV OHE Gang to complete the residual overhead (OHE) adjustment works and provision of bonding/earthing work and safety related works in section Sreerampur Assam - Fakiragram of NF Railway. It is expected to be executed over a period of 45 days. The recent order adds to the strong orderbook position for the company of around Rs 165 crore.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 41.922. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading between its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 93.31 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 56.17.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure is engaged in the business of railway infrastructure development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)