Gujarat State Petronet Ltd Spurts 4.07%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Rises 1.22%

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has added 52.17% over last one month compared to 11.58% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.42% rise in the SENSEX

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd rose 4.07% today to trade at Rs 306.85. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 1.22% to quote at 16258.66. The index is up 11.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd increased 3.42% and GAIL (India) Ltd added 3.04% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 29.38 % over last one year compared to the 31.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has added 52.17% over last one month compared to 11.58% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.42% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7072 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 311.4 on 03 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 146 on 24 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)