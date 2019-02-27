BEML jumps after order win

rose 2.91% to Rs 848.30 at 11:06 IST on BSE after the company said it received contract worth about Rs 400 crore for 7 metro train sets of 6 cars configuration to augment the in Bengaluru.

The announcement was made during trading hours today, 27 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 374.34 points, or 1.04% to 36,348.05.

On the BSE, 62,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 75,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 853.10 and a low of Rs 825 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,418.05 on 5 March 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 521 on 26 October 2018.

Net profit of rose 167.83% to Rs 44.70 crore on 26.29% rise in net sales to Rs 923.85 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

operates under three major business verticals viz., mining & construction, defence and rail & metro.

