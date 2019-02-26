Landmark Property Development Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Themis Medicare reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.45 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Themis Medicare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Shiva Medicare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 23.78% in the September 2018 quarter
Landmark Property Development Company standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Times Guaranty Ltd, Ansal Housing Ltd, Themis Medicare Ltd and Bartronics India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 February 2019.
Times Guaranty Ltd, Ansal Housing Ltd, Themis Medicare Ltd and Bartronics India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 February 2019.
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd lost 16.00% to Rs 3.99 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2944 shares in the past one month.
Times Guaranty Ltd crashed 9.87% to Rs 27.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 165 shares in the past one month.
Ansal Housing Ltd tumbled 9.49% to Rs 13.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84169 shares in the past one month.
Themis Medicare Ltd dropped 9.43% to Rs 282.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1556 shares in the past one month.
Bartronics India Ltd slipped 8.71% to Rs 6.81. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 386 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10789 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU