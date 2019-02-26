Landmark Property Development Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Times Guaranty Ltd, Ansal Housing Ltd, Ltd and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 February 2019.

Times Guaranty Ltd, Ansal Housing Ltd, Ltd and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 February 2019.

lost 16.00% to Rs 3.99 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2944 shares in the past one month.

crashed 9.87% to Rs 27.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 165 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 9.49% to Rs 13.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84169 shares in the past one month.

Ltd dropped 9.43% to Rs 282.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1556 shares in the past one month.

slipped 8.71% to Rs 6.81. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 386 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10789 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)