BEML unveils mechanical minefield marking equipment for Indian Army

The equipment is designed for marking the mine fields at faster rate, semi-automatically with minimal human intervention.

BEML has rolled out the first prototype of mechanical minefield marking equipment Mk-II, built on BEML TATRA 6x6 an 'Atmanirbhar' product, developed through Technology of Transfer (ToT) from Research & Development Establishment Engineers (R&DE Engineers), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

MK-II will greatly benefit Indian army to mark/fence minefields. The equipment is capable of marking/fencing at a minimum rate of 1.2 km/hr with inter-picket spacing of 15 m. MMME Mkc-II system is designed to operate in plains of Punjab, as well as semi-desert & desert of Rajasthan, in all weather conditions. The system can store 500 numbers of pickets and polypropylene rope of 15 km in length.

BEML is expected to receive the orders of more than 55 systems from MoD (Ministry of Defence) after the successful trial evaluation.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 27.67 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 4.24 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter rose 5.10% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 728.21 crore.

BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defence. The company operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As on 31 March 2021, the government held 54.03% stake in BEML.

Shares of BEML fell 0.14% to Rs 1,305.40 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 1,291.10 to Rs 1,323.80 so far.

