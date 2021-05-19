Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Umang Dairies Ltd and Ester Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 May 2021.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd tumbled 5.87% to Rs 49.75 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1098 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4593 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd lost 5.76% to Rs 27. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30615 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd crashed 5.43% to Rs 27. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Umang Dairies Ltd dropped 5.39% to Rs 76.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 88456 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56755 shares in the past one month.

Ester Industries Ltd slipped 5.12% to Rs 143.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87744 shares in the past one month.

