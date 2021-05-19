Volumes jump at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

New India Assurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 68.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.46 lakh shares

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 May 2021.

New India Assurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 68.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.62% to Rs.164.50. Volumes stood at 3.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 21.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.50% to Rs.261.25. Volumes stood at 3.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd saw volume of 16.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.18% to Rs.992.95. Volumes stood at 1.72 lakh shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd clocked volume of 23.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.40% to Rs.361.50. Volumes stood at 2.06 lakh shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd saw volume of 29.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.15% to Rs.614.10. Volumes stood at 34.71 lakh shares in the last session.

