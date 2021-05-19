Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 237.13 points or 1.22% at 19198.58 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3.54%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 3.15%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.46%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.49%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 1.39%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.07%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.65%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 0.75%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.45%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 234.33 or 0.47% at 49959.

The Nifty 50 index was down 69.8 points or 0.46% at 15038.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 65.72 points or 0.29% at 22913.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.31 points or 0.03% at 7281.16.

On BSE,1681 shares were trading in green, 1277 were trading in red and 164 were unchanged.

