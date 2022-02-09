Benchmarks end near day high; Nifty settles above 17,450

The benchmarks indices ended near the day's high with robust gains on Wednesday. The Nifty closed above the 17,450 mark. The rally was broad based. Auto, metals and media stocks were in demand. However, PSU banks and oil & gas stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 657.39 points or 1.14% to 58,465.97. The Nifty 50 index added 197.05 points or 1.14% to 17,463.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 1.23% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.57%.

The market breadth was almost even. On the BSE, 1749 shares rose and 1585 shares fell. A total of 111 shares were unchanged.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started its two-day meet on Tuesday, 8 February 2022. The RBI's MPC will announce its interest rate decision on 10 February 2022.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 2.28% to 11,690.80, extending gains for second consecutive session. The index has added 2.49% in two sessions.

Maruti Suzuki (up 4.13%), Bharat Forge (up 3.10%), Ashok Leyland (up 3.06%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.79%), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.14%), Eicher Motors (up 1.77%), Tata Motors (up 1.71%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.19%) and TVS Motor Company (up 1.17%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

BASF India slumped 6.29% to Rs 2950.95 after the company reported a 4.1% fall in net profit to Rs 110.37 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 115.1 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

Mahanagar Gas fell 3.51% to Rs 799 after the company reported a 74% fall in net profit to Rs 56.79 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 217.2 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Net sales for Q3 FY22 grew by 54.2% to Rs 1,027.8 crore from Rs 666.4 crore registered in Q3 FY21.

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) fell 1.53% to Rs 415.90 after the company's standalone net profit from continuing operations declined 23% to Rs 1,714 crore despite 37% increase in net revenue to Rs 11,955 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Latent View Analytics jumped 4.03% to Rs 532.10 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 122.4% to Rs 49.93 crore on a 37.7% increase in net sales to Rs 107.75 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 0.62% to Rs 1886.05. The construction arm of L&T has secured an order to construct Hi-Tech IT Parks at 8 locations (2 packages at 4 locations each) across Bangladesh. As per L&T's classification, the value of the significant project is 1,000 to 2,500 crore.

BSE jumped 7.29% to Rs 2,229.05. On a consolidated basis, BSE's net profit surged 89.34% to Rs 61.29 crore on 35.13% increase in net sales to Rs 213.08 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Gujarat Gas shed 0.52% to Rs 661.15. The company posted a 68.8% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 121.93 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 390.78 crore registered in Q3 FY21. Net sales jumped 81.6% to Rs 5,144.43 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 2,833 crore reported in Q3 FY21.

Indraprastha Gas fell 1.09% to Rs 387.35 after the company posted an 8% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 308.52 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 334.87 crore registered in Q3 FY21. Net sales jumped 53.2% to Rs 2,215.46 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 1,466 crore reported in Q3 FY21. EBITDA margin fell to 21% in Q3 FY22 from 35% in Q3 FY21.

NMDC rose 1.57% to Rs 155.70. The company reported a 2.8% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 2,050 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 2,108.9 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Net sales grew by nearly 35% to Rs 5,873.77 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 4,355 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

Bata India added 0.66% to Rs 1895.40. The footwear maker reported consolidated net profit of Rs 72.32 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 26.41 crore in Q3FY21. Total income surged to Rs 854.8 crore from Rs 628.8 crore YoY.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care gained 0.85% to Rs 15351.60. The company reported 15% fall in net profit to Rs 212 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 251 crore in Q3 FY21. The company delivered sales of Rs 1,093 crore, up 7% vs year ago behind the strength of its trusted product portfolio and strong retail execution.

Bosch advanced 1.03% to Rs 16230.50. The company reported 27.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 235 crore on a 2.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,109 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Bharti Airtel rose 1.76% to Rs 721.30. The telecom major reported a 2.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 830 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 853.6 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Total revenues stood at Rs 29,867 crore, up 18.3% YoY on a comparable basis.

Vedanta added 2.03% to Rs 377.10. The board of directors of the company concluded that the current structure is optimal and is commensurate with the current scale and its diversified lines of businesses. Therefore, the company will not undertake any corporate restructure including demerger/spin off etc. and will continue with its existing structure.

IRCTC advanced 1.47% to Rs 850.40. The company reported net profit at Rs 208.8 crore in Q3FY22 as against Rs 78.08 crore in Q3FY21. Total revenue jumped to Rs 556.51 crore from Rs 245.23 crore YoY.

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) slipped 1.05% to Rs 417.90. The company posted consolidated net profit of Rs 1622 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 2440 crore in Q3FY21. Gross revenue rose to Rs 14152 crore from Rs 10449 crore YoY.

Global Markets:

Shares in Europe and Asia advanced on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors digested another batch of corporate earnings and awaited key inflation data later this week.

The US trade deficit surged to a record high in 2021 as imports increased sharply amid the restocking of shelves by businesses to meet robust domestic demand. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the trade deficit increased 27% last year to an all-time high of $859.1 billion. The deficit was at $676.7 billion in 2020.

Meanwhile, investors await the release of U.S. consumer inflation data expected Thursday for clues on how the Federal Reserve could react to the rising price pressures.

