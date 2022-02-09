Nifty above 17,400; auto shares edge higher

The key indices extended gains as they hit fresh intraday high in mid-morning trade. The Nifty was trading above the 17,400 mark. Auto stocks gained for second day in a row.

At 11:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 434.26 points or 0.75% to 58,242.84. The Nifty 50 index added 136.15 points or 0.79% to 17,402.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.79% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.26%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1619 shares rose and 1567 shares fell. A total of 114 shares were unchanged.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started its two-day meet on Tuesday, 8 February 2022. The RBI's MPC will announce its interest rate decision on 10 February 2022.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 1.79% to 11,634.45, extending gains for second consecutive session. The index has added 1.99% in two sessions.

Maruti Suzuki (up 3.31%), Ashok Leyland (up 2.69%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.42%), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.11%), Bharat Forge (up 1.95%), Tata Motors (up 1.93%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.15%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.21%) and Eicher Motors (up 0.09%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

BSE jumped 7.44% to Rs 2,232.15. On a consolidated basis, BSE's net profit surged 89.34% to Rs 61.29 crore on 35.13% increase in net sales to Rs 213.08 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Gujarat Gas shed 0.08% to Rs 664.10. The company posted a 68.8% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 121.93 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 390.78 crore registered in Q3 FY21. Net sales jumped 81.6% to Rs 5,144.43 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 2,833 crore reported in Q3 FY21.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks were trading higher on Wednesday, with stocks in Hong Kong leading gains regionally.

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors digested another batch of corporate earnings and awaited key inflation data later this week.

The US trade deficit surged to a record high in 2021 as imports increased sharply amid the restocking of shelves by businesses to meet robust domestic demand. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the trade deficit increased 27% last year to an all-time high of $859.1 billion. The deficit was at $676.7 billion in 2020.

Meanwhile, investors await the release of U.S. consumer inflation data expected Thursday for clues on how the Federal Reserve could react to the rising price pressures.

