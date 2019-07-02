Benchmarks end with modest gains; Nifty tops 11900

Key equity benchmarks ended higher for the second consecutive trading session. The union budget is scheduled to be tabled on Friday, 5 July, ahead of which some caution was witnessed.

The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 129.98 points or 0.33% to 39,816.48. The index hit a high of 39,838.49 and a low of 39,499.19 in intraday.

The Nifty 50 index rose 44.70 points or 0.38% to 11,910.30. The index hit a high of 11,917.45 and a low of 11,814.70 in intraday.

Trading was volatile today. After opening with modest gains, key benchmarks slipped into negative terrain in morning trade. Selling pressure dragged the indices to the day's low in mid-morning trade. After hovering in negative terrain for a while, barometers bounced back in afternoon trade. Buying gathered momentum and indices hit fresh intraday high in late trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.38%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index ended flat at 14,283.13.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 1146 shares rose and 1344 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged.

Among the sectoral indices on the BSE, the S&P BSE Oil & Gas index (up 1.11%), the S&P BSE Energy index (up 0.94%) and the S&P BSE Utilities index (up 0.84%) outperformed the S&P BSE Sensex. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Realty index (down 1.82%), the S&P BSE Healthcare index (down 0.63%) and the S&P BSE Bankex (down 0.38%) underperformed the S&P BSE Sensex.

Buying in index heavyweights supported the key indices. HDFC (up 1.5%) and Reliance Industries (up 0.75%) rose.

UPL (up 3.75%), Indiabulls Housing Finance (up 2.83%), India Oil Corporation (up 2.01%) Britannia Industries (up 1.37%) and HCL Technologies (up 1.15%) advanced.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.63%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.01%), Axis Bank (down 0.97%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.95%) and IndusInd Bank (down 0.91%) declined.

IT shares majorly rose. Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.87%), Infosys (up 1.20%), MindTree (up 1%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.89%), Wipro (up 0.71%), TCS (up 0.58%) and Hexaware Technologies (up 0.12%) advanced. MphasiS (down 1.83%) and Persistent Systems (down 0.72%) declined.

Yes Bank fell 7.60%. The media reported that Mumbai-based Radius Developers has defaulted on scheduled interest payments on a Rs 1,200-crore loan to the private lender. As per reports, Radius Developers has exporsure of about Rs 5500 crore to the banking system. The media quoted a Radius Group spokesperson as saying that the company will be paying the interest component of Rs 30 crore to Yes Bank by 5 July.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 4.96%. The company announced on 1 July 2019 that it has received US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for Febuxostat tablets, 40 mg and 80 mg. Febuxostat tablets are indicated for the chronic management of hyperuricemia in adult patients with gout. Febuxostat Tablets have an estimated market size of $578 million for twelve months ending December 2018 according to IQVIA. The company had previously received tentative approval for this abbreviated new drug application (ANDA).

JSW Energy rose 2.99%. The company terminated a business agreement to acquire 1,000-megawatt thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh. On 3 May 2016, JSW Energy agreed to acquire 1000 MW (4x250 MW) thermal power plant located in Chhattisgarh from Jindal Steel and Power. On 28 June 2018, the company informed that as the conditions precedent were yet to be completed, it decided to extend the long stop date from 30 June 2018 to 30 June 2019. With the elapsing of the longstop date without completion of the stipulated conditions precedent, the proposed acquisition of the said power plant stands terminated.

Godrej Properties fell 12.57% on profit booking after a recent steep rally. The stock spurted 14.3% in the past three trading sessions to settle at Rs 1,097.40 yesterday, 1 July 2019, from its close of Rs 960.10 on 26 June 2019.

DHFL rose 2.31%. Media reports suggested that the lenders to the DHFL group have agreed on Monday, 1 July 2019, to sign an inter creditor agreement (ICA) on 5 July 2019 and consider a resolution plan for the firm.

ICRA fell 5.23%. The company sent its managing director and group CEO Naresh Takkar on leave amid an anonymous complaint sent by the market regulator.

ICRA has decided, pending completion of the examination of the concerns raised in the anonymous representation that was forwarded to the company by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to place Naresh Takkar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) on leave. The company has decided to appoint Vipul Agarwal, as the interim chief operating officer (COO), apart from his role as group chief financial officer (CFO). Agarwal will be responsible for handling ICRA ratings and non-ratings businesses. The senior management of ICRA and its group entities, will report to him. During Naresh Takkar's period of leave, Vipul Agarwal will report to the board of directors.

Media reports suggested that an anonymous complaint has alleged that there were lapses when ICRA assigned a high rating of AAA to IL&FS. Last September, IL&FS defaulted on its debt payments, triggering a liquidity crisis in the financial market.

State-run ONGC gained 2.89%. ONGC has discovered over 230 million tonnes of in-place oil reserves in the last three years, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reportedly said on Monday, 1 July 2019. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said ONGC as on 1 April 2019, has in place oil reserves of 459.84 million tonnes. These reserves are spread over 16 assets it currently extracts oil from, he said.

Meanwhile, ONGC announced after market hours yesterday, 1 July 2019, that it signed an MoU with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for Co2 based Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) by injecting Co2 captured from IOC's Koyali refinery. The MoU is aimed to establish a framework for mutually beneficial cooperation in the area of Co2-EOR as a mode of CCUS. The common objective is to address some of the biggest challenges of our country in particular & world at large, namely energy security and climate change.

State-run Bhel shed 1.57%. The company appointed Dr. Nalin Shinghal as chairman & managing director (CMD) of the company for five years.

Coal India rose 1.30%. The company announced the provision coal production and offtake figures for the month of June 2019. Coal India and its subsidiaries has achieved production of 45.08 million tonnes in June 2019 compared to 44.87 million tonnes in June 2018. Meanwhile, offtake of coal stood at 48.86 million tonnes in June 2019, lower by 1.6% over the same period last year.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project fell 1.27%. The company announced that it has signed agreements to sell its entire equity shareholding in nine operational road projects to IndInfravit Trust for about Rs 6,610 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 July 2019.

Adani Power jumped 7.55%. The company informed that the Supreme Court of India has announced in the open court that a civil appeal made by the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Power (Mundra) (APMuL) for cancellation of power purchase agreement having 1000 MW capacity (Bid 2 PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam, has been allowed. APMuL has earlier made a civil appeal challenging the order of Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) dated 7 September 2011, whereby APTEL had declared the termination of Bid 02 power purchase agreement (PPA) by APMuL to be invalid. Consequently, APMuL will now approach to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) for the past compensation.

Cox & Kings was locked in 5% lower circuit at Rs 32.95 after the company said that out of aggregate amount of Rs 65 crore, Rs 15 crore has been paid and the balance amount of Rs 50 crore has not been paid. The company said it has been meeting its liability obligations. However, due to a cash flow mis-match and a situation exacerbated by rating downgrade, the company proposes to meet its financial obligations through a combination of internal accruals and monetisation of assets. The company is working towards plans to make good its obligations.

Bharti Airtel rose 1.43%. Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (TTML) gained 4.75%. Tata Teleservices (TTSL) and its unit on Monday, 1 July 2019, completed the merger of their consumer business with that of Bharti Airtel and unit Bharti Hexacom.

In a separate notice to the stock exchanges Monday, 1 July 2019, TTML - the listed unit of TTSL - said that its shareholders will get one equity share of Bharti Airtel in exchange for 2,014 TTML shares on the record date of 12 July. Also, investors holding fully paid-up, redeemable preference shares of TTML will get 10 paid-up redeemable, non-participating, non-cumulative preference shares of face value Rs 100 of Airtel, in proportion to their holding on the record date, the company added.

Further, TTML and Bharti Airtel have agreed that 12 July 2019 shall be the 'record date' for the purpose of reckoning the equity shareholders and holders of redeemable preference shares of TTML, who will be entitled to receive consideration pursuant to the scheme.

Swelect Energy Systems was locked in upper circuit limit of 20% at Rs 253.70 after the company announced that its board will consider bonus issue on 8 July 2019.

Tata Motors fell 2.47%. Tata Motors' commercial and passenger vehicles business sales in the domestic market witnessed a drop of 14% at 49,073 units compared to 56,773 units sold over last year as subdued demand continued in June 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 July 2019.

TVS Motor Company declined 1.15%. The company registered sales of 297,102 units in June 2019 as against 313,614 units in June 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 July 2019.

Eicher Motors rose 2.72%. Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, reported a 22% decline in total sales to 58,339 units in June 2019 over June 2018. Exports during the month, jumped 72% to 3,257 units as against 1,889 units in the corresponding month a year ago, the company said.

SML Isuzu declined 4.06%. The company reported 22.4% decline in total sales to 1,564 units in June 2019 over June 2018.

Hero MotoCorp shed 0.67%. Hero MotoCorp announced sales of 616,526 units of motorcycles and scooters in the month of June 2019. It is the second consecutive month this fiscal when the company has clocked six-lakh plus monthly sales. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 July 2019.

On the macro front, after three successive months of above Rs 1 lakh crore plus collection, the revenue from the Goods & Services Tax (GST) eased just below Rs 1 lakh crore in June 2019. According to Finance Ministry, the total gross GST collection in June was Rs 99939 crore, up 4.52% compared to same month last year.

On the data front, the Index of Eight Core Industries registered a growth of 5.1% in May 2019 over May 2018. The cumulative growth of these industries during April-May 2019-20 was 5.7% as compared to the growth of 4.4% during April- May 2018-19. Government announced the data after market hours yesterday, 1 July 2019.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 69.02, compared with its close of 68.9475 during the previous trading session.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2019 settlement was down 15 cents at $64.91 a barrel. The contract fell 5 cents or, 0.08% to settle at $66.50 a barrel in the previous trading session.

Meanwhile, OPEC agreed on Monday to extend oil supply cuts until March 2020 as the group's members overcame their differences in order to prop up the price of crude amid a weakening global economy and soaring US production.

Overseas, shares in Europe were trading higher on Tuesday, while most Asian markets closed lower, as investors weighed the tariff truce between the US and China and the potential for a trade deal. US President Donald Trump reportedly said Monday that renewed talks have already begun, and added that any deal has to be better for us than for them.

US stocks ended higher on Monday led by gains in technology stocks on optimism for progress in US-China trade talks and signs of a likely reprieve for Chinese telecom company Huawei.

US manufacturing showed surprising strength in June, however, with the IHS-Markit purchasing-manager's index rising to 50.6 in June, from 50.1 in May. Separately the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) index showed the sector slowing from 52.1% in May to 51.7% in June.

