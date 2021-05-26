Benchmarks hit day's high; Nifty above 15,250

The equity benchmark indices extended early gains and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 205.33 points or 0.41% at 50,842.34. The Nifty 50 index was up 56 points or 0.37% at 15,264. Positive cues in other Asian stock markets boosted investors sentiment.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.13% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.86%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1874 shares rose and 819 shares fell. A total of 129 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 167,633,983 with 3,481,490 global deaths.

India reported 24,95,591 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 311,388 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. In last 24 hours, India recorded 2,08,921 new cases and registered 4,157 deaths.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index gained 0.57% to 10,443.85. The index has added 2.1% in four days.

Tata Motors (up 1.21%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.84%), Eicher Motors (up 0.76%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.74%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.57%) and Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.26%) climbed.

Results Today:

Berger Paints (up 0.09%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.05%), Cummins (up 0.49%), Gabriel India (down 1.1%), Burger King India (up 3%), J Kumar Infra (up 0.71%), Manappuram Finance (up 2.88%), Pfizer (up 0.49%), V-Guard Inds (up 0.9%) and Vishwaraj Sugar (up 2.92%) will announce their Jan-March quarter earnings today.

Earnings Impact:

Thermax jumped 7.31% to Rs 1511.05 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 175% to Rs 107 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 39 crore in Q4 FY20. The Group posted a consolidated operating revenue of Rs 1,575 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2020-21 as against Rs 1,323 crore reported in the same period last year, up 19% year-on-year (YoY). On the segmental front, energy business revenue was at Rs 1,175 crore (up 11.8% YoY), environment business revenue was at Rs 302 crore (up 51.8% YoY) and chemical business revenue stood at Rs 119 crore (up 24% YoY) in the fourth quarter.

Bayer CropScience was up 0.30%. The company's net profit surged 96.50% to Rs 61.90 crore on 59.95% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 733.70 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020. Profit before tax soared 210.50% to Rs 79.80 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 25.70 crore in Q4 FY20. The board of Bayer CropScience on 25 May 2021, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per share.

