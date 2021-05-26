Market may open lower

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 28 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, most Asian stocks are trading higher on Wednesday, with multiple markets in Southeast Asia closed for a holiday. In Southeast Asia, markets in Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand are closed for a holiday on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday following a rally in the prior session as investors continue to try and assess the route of inflation.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the benchmark indices settled near the flat line on Tuesday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 14.37 points or 0.03% at 50,637.53. The Nifty 50 index gained 10.75 points or 0.07% at 15,208.45.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 959.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 563.59 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 May, provisional data showed.

