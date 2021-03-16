Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 124.13 points or 0.56% at 21899.92 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.67%), Havells India Ltd (down 1.54%),Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 1.48%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.38%),Thermax Ltd (down 1.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ABB India Ltd (down 1.18%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.15%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.46%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.33%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.18%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 3.76%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 2.49%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 1.64%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 57.02 or 0.11% at 50452.1.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.7 points or 0.04% at 14936.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 40.7 points or 0.19% at 21136.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.76 points or 0.16% at 6944.84.

On BSE,1446 shares were trading in green, 1433 were trading in red and 164 were unchanged.

