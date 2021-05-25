Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 3.17%

-
Nifty Media index ended up 3.17% at 1741 today. The index has added 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd jumped 19.84%, D B Corp Ltd gained 4.96% and PVR Ltd added 3.43%.
The Nifty Media index has increased 53.00% over last one year compared to the 68.25% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.34% and Nifty IT index added 0.96% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.07% to close at 15208.45 while the SENSEX has declined 0.03% to close at 50637.53 today.
