Capital Goods shares ease

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 91.56 points or 0.45% at 20448.96 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 2.15%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.56%),AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.14%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.12%),GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.08%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.04%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 0.69%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 0.34%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 5.98%), Timken India Ltd (up 1.44%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.13%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 165.46 or 0.33% at 49899.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81 points or 0.54% at 14945.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 66.47 points or 0.31% at 21724.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.13 points or 0.06% at 7046.82.

On BSE,1370 shares were trading in green, 1468 were trading in red and 176 were unchanged.

