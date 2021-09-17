Benchmarks hit day's low

Equity indices reversed gains and hit an intraday low in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty slipped below the crucial 17,600 mark. Media and financial stocks bucked weak market trend.

At 14:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 125.52 points or 0.21% at 59,015.84. The Nifty 50 index was down 53.8 points or 0.31% at 17,575.85.

The Sensex hit record high of 59,737.32 while the Nifty hit an all-time high of 17,792.95 in morning trade.

The broader market tumbled. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.87% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.04%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1105 shares rose and 2,144 shares fell.

A total of 141 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index gained 0.92% to 1,926.35, snapping its two day losing streak. The media index witnessed bargain hunting after slipping 3.2% in two days.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 4.19%), DB Corp (up 4.18%), TV Today Network (up 0.45%) and Inox Leisure (up 0.44%) were top gainers in media space.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Brightcom Group hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 41.45 after the company said its board approved allotment of 1.50 crore convertible warrants at Rs 37.77 each on a preferential basis to Shankar Sharma. Sharma is vice chairman & joint managing director of First Global, an investment management firm.

The board also approved issuing 14,01,50,000 equity shares to 29 Sebi registered FPIs and other investors through a preferential allotment at Rs 37.77, aggregating to Rs 529.34 crore.

NCL Industries was down 0.66%. The company informed that CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its ratings on the bank facilities and fixed-deposits of the company. With regard to the company's bank facilities worth Rs 396 crore, the credit ratings agency upgraded the long-term rating to 'CRISIL A/ Stable' from 'CRISIL A-/Positive' and the short-term rating to 'CRISIL A1' from 'CRISIL A2+'. It has also upgraded the rating on the company's fixed deposits worth Rs 75 crore to 'FA+/Stable' from 'FA/Positive'.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 73.5325 from its previous closing of 73.52.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2021 settlement rose 0.11% to Rs 46,127.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.13% at 92.81.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2021 settlement fell 44 cents or 0.58% to $75.23 a barrel.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.173% from its previous close of 6.169%.

