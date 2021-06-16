Benchmarks hit day's low; FMCG shares advance

The domestic equity benchmarks extended early losses and hit fresh intraday low in morning trade. The Nifty slipped below the 15,800 mark. Barring the Nifty FMCG index, all the sectoral indices on the NSE were in the red. Metal stocks witnessed major selling pressure.

At 10:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 157.33 points or 0.30% to 52,615.72. The Nifty 50 index lost 67.80 points or 0.43% to 15,801.45.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.65% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.69%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1257 shares rose and 1623 shares fell. A total of 131 shares were unchanged.

Israel mounted airstrikes in Palestine's Gaza Strip on Wednesday, in the first attack since the end of 11 days of cross-border fighting last month. The attack was in response to incendiary balloons launched from Palestinian territory.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 176,207,960 with 3,809,317 global deaths.

India reported 913,378 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 377,031 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has said that pre-registration for vaccination through online registration and prior booking of appointment is not mandatory to avail COVID-19 vaccine. It said, anyone aged 18 years and above can directly go to the nearest vaccination centre wherein the vaccinator performs the on-site registration and provides vaccination.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.22% to 36,002.20, extending gains for third day. The index has added 0.99% in three sessions.

Jubilant Foodworks (up 2.41%), Tata Consumer Products (up 0.96%), Dabur India (up 0.47%), Emami (up 0.47%), ITC (up 0.43%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.20%) and Procter & Gamble Hygiene (up 0.20%) advanced.

United Breweries (down 1.05%), Marico (down 0.94%), Britannia Industries (down 0.60%), United Spirits (down 0.50%), Varun Beverages (down 0.47%) and Godrej Consumer (down 0.34%) declined.

Earnings Today:

Asahi India Glass (up 0.65%), CESC (up 0.02%), Nureca (down 0.58%), Olectra Greentech (up 2.18%), Rites (up 0.89%), RPSG Ventures (down 0.42%), Somany Ceramics (down 2.33%) and Welspun Enterprises (down 0.42%) will announce quarterly earnings today.

Earnings Impact:

LIC Housing Finance fell 2.56% to Rs 508.40. The housing financer's consolidated net profit declined by 9.3% to Rs 384.93 crore on 1.6% rise in total income to Rs 4,979.91 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Separately, the company's board has approved preferential allotment of 4.54 crore shares to LIC. Post-issue, LIC's stake in LIC Housing would rise to 45.24% from 40.31% as on 31 March 2021.

Lemon Tree were down 0.12% at Rs 42. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 26.72 crore in Q4 FY21, higher than net loss of Rs 19.02 crore reported in Q4 FY20. Net sales tumbled 46% YoY to Rs 95.1 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin slipped to 31.4% in Q4 FY21 from 36.5% in Q4 FY20.

