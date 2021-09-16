Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 5.43%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 5.43% at 2541.95 today. The index is up 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Overseas Bank gained 12.62%, Central Bank of India rose 9.43% and Punjab & Sind Bank added 8.77%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 78.00% over last one year compared to the 51.92% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 2.67% and Nifty Bank index gained 2.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.63% to close at 17629.5 while the SENSEX added 0.71% to close at 59141.16 today.

