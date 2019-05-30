Benchmarks hit fresh intraday high

The Sensex and the Nifty advanced further and hit fresh intraday high in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 382.22 points or 0.97% at 39,884.27. The index was up 102.25 points or 0.86% at 11,963.35.

Shares of advanced. BPCL (up 1.74%), (up 0.96%) and (up 0.78%), edged higher.

Index heavyweight (RIL) rose 1.45% to Rs 1332.30.

Telecom shares moved higher. (Maharashtra) (up 18.3%), (up 2.94%), (up 0.75%) and MTNL (up 0.21%), edged higher. was down 0.51%.

The breadth was negative. On BSE, 1138 shares rose and 1297 shares fell. A total of 160 shares were unchanged.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.31%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.13%.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 69.88, compared with its close of 69.835 during the previous trading session.

In the global commodities markets, Brent for July 2019 settlement was up 14 cents at $69.59 a barrel. The contract fell 66 cents, or 0.94% to settle at $69.45 a barrel during the previous trading session.

On the political front, Narendra Modi will take oath as the of for the second consecutive term at at 19:00 IST today, 30 May 2019.

Overseas, European market was trading higher Thursday, as investors navigate the latest escalations in the US- trade war. Asian stocks, however, traded mostly lower Thursday.

