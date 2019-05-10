Indices may open lower

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could fall 16 points at the opening bell. and will declare January-March 2019 quarterly earnings today, 10 May 2019.

Overseas, Asian stocks edged higher on Friday as investors looked to whether negotiators from U- can clinch a deal to avert the hike.

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday ahead of critical trade negotiations between the and China, though they pared losses significantly after US said reaching a deal this week was possible.

Top US and Chinese trade negotiators concluded the first of two days of talks on Thursday to rescue a trade deal that is close to collapsing as prepares to go ahead with plans to hike tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods imported from

Back home,key equity benchmarks declined for seventh straight trading session, dragged by index heavyweight Negative global stocks weighed on the sentiment amid concerns that the US and would struggle to reach an agreement. The Sensex fell 230.22 points or 0.61% to settle at 37,558.91, its lowest closing level since 12 March 2019. The 50 index fell 57.65 points or 0.51% to settle at 11,301.80, its lowest closing level since 12 March 2019.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 655.36 crore yesterday, 9 May 2019, as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 677.91 crore yesterday, 9 May 2019, as per provisional data.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)