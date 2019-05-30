Barometers move higher; IT shares advance

Key equity benchmarks further extended gains in early afternoon trade, supported by firmness in IT shares. At 12:17 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 292.82 points or 0.74% at 39,794.87. The was up 68.70 points or 0.58% at 11,929.80.

Broader market underperformed the Sensex. The BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.28%. The BSE Small-Cap was up 0.21%.

The market breadth was almost even. On BSE, 1140 shares rose and 1119 shares fell. A total of 130 shares were unchanged.

On NSE, the May 2019 Futures and Options (F&O) contracts will expire today, 25 April 2019.

Most IT shares advanced. The S&P BSE IT index was up 1.05%, outperforming the Sensex. Among IT shares, (up 1.79%), (up 1.71%), (up 0.49%), (up 0.38%), (up 0.37%), (up 0.12%) and (up 0.12%), edged higher. (down 0.02%), (down 0.04%) and (down 0.35%), edged lower.

Pharmaceutical shares rose. (up 1.76%), (up 1.50%), (up 1.43%), (up 1.17%), Lupin (up 0.70%), (up 0.65%), (up 0.61%), (up 0.39%), (up 0.21%) and (up 0.17%), edged higher. (down 1.21%), (down 1.48%) and (down 1.71%), edged lower.

On the political front, Narendra Modi will take oath as the of for the second consecutive term at at 7 p.m. today, 30 May 2019.

Modi today visited the memorials of and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, where he paid tributes to the late leaders ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, which will see several foreign dignitaries in attendance. A record number of 8,000 guests are likely to attend the ceremony.

