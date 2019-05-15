Market may see flat opening

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 3 points at the opening bell.
Overseas, Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday, following a recent slump amid escalating tensions on the US-China trade front.
Meanwhile, growth in China's industrial output for April increased 5.4% year-on-year from a 4-1/2 year high in March.
US stocks advanced on Tuesday, paring heavy losses sparked by a raging US-China trade war over the past week. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the escalating dispute with China "a little squabble" but said Washington was still considering extending tariffs to another $300 billion worth of Chinese merchandise.
Closer home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 2,011.85 crore on 14 May 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 2,242.91 crore on 14 May 2019, as per provisional data.
Domestic stocks ended with modest gains yesterday, 14 May 2019, snapping a nine-day losing streak. Volatility was high with the Sensex maintaining the psychological 37,000 level after falling below that level in intraday trade. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 227.71 points or 0.61% to 37,318.53. The Nifty 50 index rose 73.85 points or 0.66% to 11,222.05.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is likely to make its onset over the Indian coast around 4 June 2019, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on Tuesday. The 4 June prediction comes with an error margin of two days.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU