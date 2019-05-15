Market may see flat opening

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could rise 3 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday, following a recent slump amid escalating tensions on the US- trade front.

Meanwhile, growth in China's industrial output for April increased 5.4% year-on-year from a 4-1/2 year high in March.

US stocks advanced on Tuesday, paring heavy losses sparked by a raging US- trade war over the past week. US on Tuesday called the escalating dispute with "a little squabble" but said was still considering extending tariffs to another $300 billion worth of Chinese merchandise.

Closer home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 2,011.85 crore on 14 May 2019, as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 2,242.91 crore on 14 May 2019, as per provisional data.

Domestic stocks ended with modest gains yesterday, 14 May 2019, snapping a nine-day losing streak. Volatility was high with the Sensex maintaining the psychological 37,000 level after falling below that level in intraday trade. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 227.71 points or 0.61% to 37,318.53. The 50 index rose 73.85 points or 0.66% to 11,222.05.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is likely to make its onset over the around 4 June 2019, private weather forecasting agency said on Tuesday. The 4 June prediction comes with an error margin of two days.

