Benchmarks sharply pare gains; auto shares in demand

-
ALSO READ
Ultratech Cement gains on commissioning 1.2 mtpa cement capacity
Ultratech Cement Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 1,708 cr on one-time tax gain
Ultratech Cement commissions Line II of UP-based Bara Grinding Unit
UltraTech Cement commits to GCCA 2050 Cement and Concrete Industry Roadmap for Net Zero Concrete
Ultratech Cement commences operations in Bicharpur Coal mines, Madhya Pradesh
-
The key equity benchmarks sharply pared gains in afternoon trade. The Nifty traded a tad above the 17,250 mark. Auto shares advanced for the second day in a row.
At 13:22 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 77.03 points or 0.13% to 57,670.52. The Nifty 50 index added 29.85 points or 0.17% to 17,251.85.
Divi's Lab (up 3.15%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.32%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.22%), HDFC (up 2.06%) and SBI Life (up 2.02%) were the top Nifty gainers.
ONGC (down 2.98%), Coal India (down 2.75%), IndusInd Bank (down 0.98%), ITC (down 0.31%) and Power Grid Corp (down 0.78%) were the top Nifty losers.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.32% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.39%.
The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned negative. On the BSE, shares 1,421 rose and 1,879 shares fell. A total of 130 shares were unchanged.
Global Markets:
European stocks advanced on Tuesday. Investors in the European region remain focused on developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv's negotiators were studying a Russian demand for Ukrainian neutrality. The comments came ahead of new face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia, set to start Tuesday in Turkey.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks advanced as crude oil prices slumped overnight on demand concerns arising from a new lockdown in Shanghai, diving more than 8%.
In Washington, President Joe Biden released an annual $5.8 trillion (S$7.89 trillion) budget plan that would steer $6.9 billion towards Ukraine to assist in defending against Russia's invasion, as well as to aid NATO.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index rose 0.71% to 10,495.40. The index has added 1.36% in two sessions.
Eicher Motors (up 2.02%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.10%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.96%), Bharat Forge (up 0.86%), Tata Motors (up 0.80%), Maruti Suzuki (up 0.59%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.31%) and Hero MotoCorp (up 0.28%) advanced.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU