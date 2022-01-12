Ultratech Cement commissions Line II of UP-based Bara Grinding Unit

Ultratech Cement said that the Line II of the Bara Grinding Unit in Uttar Pradesh, India, having cement capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) has been commissioned.

The cement maker said that the Line I was earlier commissioned in January, 2020 and is already operating at a capacity utilisation in excess of 80%. This additional capacity will help the company to service the fast-growing cement demand in the Central region in the country.

Together with this expansion, during the financial year 2021-22, the company has commissioned 3.2 MTPA new cement capacity, as planned, taking its total cement manufacturing capacity in India to 114.55 MTPA.

UltraTech Cement, part of the Aditya Birla Group, is the third-largest cement producer outside China, and the largest in India by installed capacity.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 0.3% to Rs 1,313.53 crore on 15.7% increase in net sales to Rs 12,016.78 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

The scrip rose 0.58% to currently trade at Rs 7647.30 on the BSE. It had traded in the range of 7640.30 and 7727.40 so far during the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)