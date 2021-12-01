Ultratech Cement commences operations in Bicharpur Coal mines, Madhya Pradesh

-
Ultratech Cement has commenced mining of coal from its Bicharpur Coal mines situated in Madhya Pradesh.
This mine was procured in the coal block auctions in the year 2015. The mines have extractable reserves of 29 MMT (million metric tonnes). The coal extracted from the mines will be used for the company's internal consumption and will to some extent reduce its dependence on coal purchases.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 0.3% to Rs 1,313.53 crore on 15.7% increase in net sales to Rs 12,016.78 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Shares of Ultratech Cement lost 0.46% to Rs 7,400.20 on BSE. UltraTech Cement, part of the Aditya Birla Group, is the third-largest cement producer outside China, and the largest in India by installed capacity.
