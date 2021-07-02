Benchmarks trade flat; IT shares decline

-
-
The domestic equity benchmarks were trading near the flat line in morning trade. The Nifty continued to trade below the 15,700 mark. IT shares declined for the second day in a row.
At 10:22 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 24.57 points or 0.05% to 52,294.03. The Nifty 50 index lost 2.95 points or 0.02% to 15,677.05.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.03% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.82%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1846 shares rose and 1010 shares fell. A total of 128 shares were unchanged.
COVID-19 Update:
Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 182,593,659 with 3,954,820 global deaths.
India reported 523,257 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 399,459 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Eicher Motors shed 0.79% to Rs 2653. The company said that total motorcycles sales rose 13% to 43,048 units in June 2021 from 38,065 units in June 2020. Sequentially, the company's total motorcycles jumped 57.7% in June 2021 from 27,294 units sold in May 2021.
Hero MotoCorp rose 0.34% to Rs 2931.95. The two-wheel major's total sales grew 3.80% to 4,69,160 units in June 2021 as against 4,51,983 units in June 2020. Sequentially, total sales soared 156.30% in June 2021 from 1,83,044 units in May 2021.
Coal India gained 1.27% at Rs 147.50. On a provisional basis, the company's coal production rose 2% to 40 million tonnes in June 2021 as against 39.2 million tonnes in June 2020. The coal major's offtake surged 23% to 51.3 million tonnes in June 2021 as against 41.7 million tonnes in June 2020.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index shed 0.51% to 28,855.85, declining for second day. The index has lost 1.07% in two sessions.
TCS (down 0.93%), Infosys (down 0.67%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech (down 0.57%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.56%), HCL Tech (down 0.51%), Coforge (down 0.34%), Wipro (down 0.30%) and MindTree (down 0.26%) declined.
Meanwhile, Mphasis (up 0.91%) and Oracle (up 0.82%) advanced.
