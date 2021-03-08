Mahindra & Mahindra announces changes in management of Mobility Services Sector

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today announced that VS Parthasarathy, President - Mobility Services Sector and Member of the Group Executive Board, has decided to leave the Group effective close of 1 April 2021.

Dr. Anish Shah, who is the Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO of M&M, and is designated to take over as the Managing Director and CEO of M&M from 02 April 2021, will take additional charge of overseeing the Mobility Services Sector directly.

Consequent to his decision to leave the Mahindra Group, Parthasarathy will resign from the Board of Mahindra Logistics (MLL).

Dr. Anish Shah will join the Board of MLL and take over as the non-Executive Chairman of MLL effective 2 April 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)