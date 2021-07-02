Indices likely to open in positive zone

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 15 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asia-Pacific stocks are trading mixed on Friday as investors look ahead to a closely-watched U.S. jobs report set to be released later.

The S&P 500 reached its sixth consecutive all-time closing high on Thursday, as a new quarter and the second half of the year began with upbeat economic data and a broad-based rally.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell again last week. The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims dropped by 51,000 to 364,000.

The International Monetary Fund raised its 2021 U.S. growth projection sharply to 7% due to a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and an assumption that much of President Joe Biden's infrastructure and social spending plans will be enacted.

The IMF's latest forecast, marking the fastest U.S. growth pace since 1984, compares with an April projection of 4.6% growth in 2021. The Fund raised its 2022 U.S. GDP growth forecast to 4.9%, up from its previous 3.5% April forecast.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the key equity indices ended with modest losses on Thursday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 164.11 points or 0.31% to 52,318.60. The Nifty 50 index lost 41.50 points or 0.26% to 15,680.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,245.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 880.60 crore in the Indian equity market on 1 July, provisional data showed.

