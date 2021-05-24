Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd in demand

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 164.45, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 103.1% in last one year as compared to a 68.25% gain in NIFTY and a 89.04% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 164.45, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 15191.2. The Sensex is at 50634.3, up 0.19%. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has added around 0.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16339.85, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 121.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 164.75, up 2.33% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is up 103.1% in last one year as compared to a 68.25% gain in NIFTY and a 89.04% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 58.92 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

