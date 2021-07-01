Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 0.93%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 0.93% at 14442.45 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd gained 2.50%, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd jumped 1.29% and Cadila Healthcare Ltd shed 0.93%.

The Nifty Pharma index is up 46.00% over last one year compared to the 50.33% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 0.82% and Nifty Consumption index increased 0.63% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.26% to close at 15680 while the SENSEX is down 0.31% to close at 52318.6 today.

