Benchmarks trade with decent gains; auto stocks climb

The key equity indices traded with decent gains on the Muharat Trading Day. At 18:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 388.32 points or 0.65% to 60,160.24. The Nifty 50 index added 110.50 points or 0.62% to 17,939.70.
In broader market, The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index surged 0.80% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 1.12%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2259 shares rose and 373 shares fell. A total of 98 shares were unchanged.
The domestic market is open today for a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali. The session also marks the beginning of Samvat 2078 -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali.
The exchanges will remain closed on Friday, (5 November), on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index advanced 1.07% to 11,523.05. Tata Motors (up 1.42%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.05%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.99%), Mahindra and Mahindra (up 0.88%) and Maruti Suzuki (up 0.82%) edged higher.
Eicher Motors rose 2.15% to Rs 2575.90 after the company's consolidated net profit grew 8.7% to Rs 373.20 crore on a 6.02% rise in total income to Rs 2368.02 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Pfizer shed 0.36% to Rs 5010. The company's standalone net profit rose 8.81% to Rs 142.95 crore on a 7.2% rise in total income to Rs 651.29 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Bata India gained 0.19% to Rs 2039.85. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 37.19 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a consolidated net loss of Rs 44.32 crore registered in Q2 FY21. Total income rose 63.65% to Rs 625.66 crore.
