Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.94%

Nifty Realty index closed up 1.94% at 546.75 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd gained 9.80%, Oberoi Realty Ltd added 6.53% and Godrej Properties Ltd jumped 3.34%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 138.00% over last one year compared to the 50.92% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index is down 1.84% and Nifty Bank index is down 1.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.33% to close at 17829.2 while the SENSEX is down 0.43% to close at 59771.92 today.

